Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Christmas tradition delivering gifts to youth center has special meaning

Arnold Schwarzenegger is happy to give back during the holiday season.

In a video posted on his TikTok, Schwarzenegger shared his annual tradition of handing out Christmas gifts at the Hollenbeck Youth Center in Boyle Heights, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption, "There is a reason I have been handing out presents at the @hollenbeckyouthcenter in Boyle Heights for over 30 years. When I first came to America, my friends at Gold’s Gym were so generous. They brought me in during Christmas time and made me feel so happy and included."

He concluded, "I love being able to give back and see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they get their gifts. Merry Christmas!"

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER SHARES KEY BENEFIT TO EARLY MORNING FITNESS ROUTINE

The video showed the "Terminator" star handing out gifts and speaking with people at the facility, as well as posing for photographs.

Schwarzenegger explained his first Christmas experience in the video, saying "They gave me Christmas gifts, they had this beautiful Christmas tree and I felt so included here in America, even though I was a foreigner, I just came to this country."

"I will never forget that sweetness and kindness and inclusion, so I wanted to do the same thing when I had the money, he said, adding, "It makes me feel good that I can share the kindness and inspire other people to do the same thing."

The Hollenbeck Youth Center did not immediately respond to Fox New’s Digital’s request for comment. The center was founded in 1976, and per their website, they create "opportunities for inner-city youth to participate in athletic, educational, cultural and community enrichment programs."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last month, Schwarzenegger also shared a video handing out turkeys for Thanksgiving at the Hollenbeck Youth Center.

"A three-decade tradition. Giving out turkeys at the Hollenbeck Center in East LA! How do you give back this time of year?" he wrote in the caption.

Earlier this year, Schwarzenegger also got involved in his neighborhood in Brentwood when he filled a pothole he said were "screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After some back and forth between the city and SoCalGas, Schwarzengger’s efforts remained intact.

Not long after the drama died down, he told Fox News Digital, "I was very happy that I could help the city to fix some of those dangerous potholes."

"And I was very happy that the city was appreciative, and they came out to inspect my work and agreed that it was great work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "It's all kind of, like, let's help each other. It was a fun thing to do. I love doing things like that. It took me back to the '70s when I was doing construction work, and I was on top of my bodybuilding career and still didn't make any money. I was a bricklayer and cement worker. So it took me back to those days."