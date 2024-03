Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent secret surgery last week after years of having an irregular heartbeat.

The action star revealed on his podcast, "Arnold's Pump Club," that he had an operation at the Cleveland Clinic. "I have some personal news to share. Last Monday I had surgery for a pacemaker and became a little bit more of a machine," the 76-year-old told listeners.

"Just saying this to all of you, goes against so much of my upbringing in Austria. Where nobody, ever, talked about medical issues. Everything related to health care was kept to yourself," he added.

Having been transparent about his multiple open-heart operations in the past, including one which almost resulted in death, Schwarzenegger shared more about the procedure.

"Since I know going against my own secretive instinct and being transparent helps people, it only feels right to talk about this. First of all, I want you to know I'm doing great. I had my surgery on Monday and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event," he said, referencing a conference held by the Campaign for a Safe and Healthy California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and actress and activist Jane Fonda were also in attendance.

"Nobody would have ever thought I started the week with a surgery," he admitted.

Born with a bicuspid aortic valve, Schwarzenegger's first dual valve replacement was during open-heart surgery in 1997. In 2018, in what was supposed to be a non-invasive procedure, Schwarzengger had one of his two valves replaced, but he was rushed into open-heart surgery as a result of an error made by doctors.

In 2020, the "Fubar" star went to the Cleveland Clinic, where his second valve was replaced. Having stayed in touch with the team there, returning for yearly check-ups, Schwarzenegger was told in early March that he would need a pacemaker after doctors ran a series of tests.

"They also advised me that it was time to go through with this because some scar tissue from my previous surgery had made my heartbeat irregular. It had been like that for a few years," he admitted.

"That's life with a genetic heart issue," he said. "But you won't hear me complaining. My mother and her mother's bicuspid valves killed them. I am still here because of medical innovation and being very diligent about staying in touch with my doctors and listening to them."

"My mom refused to have valve replacement surgery. But back then, the only option was open heart. Today, they're replacing valves with non-invasive procedures where you can go home the same day.

"I could have kept it a secret," he told his audience. "I know a lot of you are probably dealing with your own health challenges, and I want you to know you aren't alone. And if you're putting something off out of fear, I hope I inspire you to listen to your doctors and take care of yourself."

