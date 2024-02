Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Arnold Schwarzenegger showed off his workout routine recently with his physical therapist girlfriend Heather Milligan as they discussed avoiding joint injuries in a video for his Pump Club.

"Heather Milligan is not only my girlfriend, she’s also a great, if not the best, physical therapist in the world," the 76-year-old action star said as Milligan, 49, stood beside him in a video for his Pump Club YouTube channel last Friday.

"That’s actually how we met. She fixed my shoulder, but we’re not here to talk about our relationship, we’re talking here about physical therapy. And since she has been treating people, thousands of patients: football players, basketball players, UFC fighters, boxers, track and field athletes, young kids, old kids, anyone and everybody, I’m talking about thousands, she knows how to take care of joints."

The former bodybuilder admitted, "I’ve been having knee problems all my life from all the squatting and the skiing and bump skiing and running and jogging and stair climbing and all those kind of things. So, she’s the expert in that, so she can show you how to take care of knees."

Milligan went on to show people prone to knee problems the best way to work up to certain exercises, even getting Schwarzenegger to model the proper form for a wall sit.

"Oh, showing us your legs, that’s impressive," Milligan joked as Schwarzenegger pulled up his shorts while leaning against a wall to show off his muscular thighs.

"Well now you know why I come here regularly to Elite OrthoSport to get my knees straightened out and my shoulders and my back and all those different things because there’s a pain here and a pain there but Heather always fixes it," the former California governor said with his arm around Milligan while she couldn’t contain her smile at the end of the video. "So, now listen to her carefully. She will fix your problems, too."

Schwarzenegger and Milligan first met in 2012 after he separated from ex-wife Maria Shriver when he went to her for shoulder problems, according to People magazine.

The former couple shares four children together: Katherine, 34, Christina, 32, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26. Schwarzenegger also shares Jospeh Baena, 26, with former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena.

Last year, he told the Hollywood Reporter of their relationship: "I have a wonderful girlfriend, Heather Milligan, who is very successful. I’m really proud of her, and I love her."