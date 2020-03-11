Ariel Winter goes makeup-free as she flaunts long red hair

Ariel Winter is keeping it real.

The 22-year-old television star appeared happy and relaxed in a fresh set of photos she posted to her Instagram, where she declared she was makeup-free.

"pictured: my face pre makeup," Winter captioned the Instagram slideshow, adding, "not pictured: my phone under this sweater with the recently downloaded Pokemon Go app waiting for me to catch em all #nofilter #pokemon."

The "Modern Family" star showed off her new red hair, which she debuted last month after declaring she was saying goodbye to her darker locks.

This time, the television actress showed off even longer strands than she first stepped out with in February. For the set of pictures, Winter kept it casual in an oversized grey crewneck sweatshirt.

The young star's hairstylist, Joseph Maine, took to his own Instagram account to document Winter's hair transformation.

"Behind the scenes today with #ArielWinter using #BabeWaves Jumbo to create this soft wave @trademarkbeauty #ManebyMaine @majonesmua," he wrote.

The sitcom star is known for turning heads with her bold fashion choices. In February, she came under fire for wearing a completely sheer dress to the ABC sitcom's wrap party.

The risqué look garnered a ton of criticism from fans urging her to cover up, leading her co-star and TV sibling Sarah Hyland to speak up on her behalf.

"Everyone that is making a negative comment about my sister can back the f—k up because I will not tolerate it," Hyland clapped back on her Instagram after posting a photo of the two at the party.

Winter was not one bit fazed by the backlash, however. Days later, the 22-year-old stepped out in a low-cut mini dress at the premiere of "Burden" in Hollywood. She was accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Luke Benward.