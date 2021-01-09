Ariel Pink dropped by record label after attending pro-Trump rally ahead of Capitol riots

Ariel Pink has been let go by his music label just days after he attended a President Trump rally in Washington Wednesday when protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

"Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward," Mexican Summer tweeted on Friday night.

The indie musician was called out on Twitter by fans this week after an Instagram post showed him, musician John Maus and filmmaker Alex Lee Moyer at a hotel in the city Wednesday.

When Twitter followers criticized the 42-year-old artist, he admitted he was at the rally but was not among those who breached the Capitol, which led to riots and at least five people deaths.

"i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed," he responded to one of his followers.

When the same follower accused Pink of "putting others at risk by being at such a massive gathering" amid the coronavirus pandemic, the musician said attendees "deserve whats coming to them."

"They took the risk knowing full well what might happen. BLM protests over the past 6 months are not informed about the pandemic?" Pink responded.

As fans claimed to have photographic and video evidence from Moyer's now-private Instagram account of him at the Capitol building, Pink continued: "proof that i stormed congress. yeah i don't see it. are u suggesting the congress building has a bed and breakfast we somehow got access to"?

Meanwhile, in an emailed statement to Pitchfork, Moyer said she met with the musicians in the city to discuss a project unrelated to Wednesday's events. She then "felt obliged to record what was happening" in Washington.

A rep for Pink did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.