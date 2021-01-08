Xena vs. Hercules: TV stars' Twitter feud over Capitol protests draws social media reaction

It was a clash of superheroes, all on social media.

"Xena: Warrior Princess" star Lucy Lawless took aim at her former co-star, "Hercules" actor Kevin Sorbo, on Thursday over a comment he made, speculating on the political views of some of the protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol this week.

The drama was ignited when Sorbo, a Republican, responded to a tweet Wednesday that included a photo of some of the Capitol rioters, along with the caption: "Do these look like Trump supporters? Or Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters..."

"They don’t look like patriots to me...," Sorbo replied.

Despite reports detailing the angry mob as Trump supporters, some have pushed the theory that Antifa members may have been hidden among the rioters.

Nearly 24 hours after Sorbo's original tweet, Lawless responded with some fierce criticism toward her former co-star.

"No, Peanut. They are not Patriots," she wrote. "They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the d-----bags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler"

Lawless originally helmed the character, Xena, on the TV show "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," with Sorbo playing the titular role, before getting the wildly popular spin-off show, "Xena: Warrior Princess," which ran from 1995 until 2001.

"Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," ran from 1995 until 1999, and both actors appeared on each other's programs.

Users on Twitter were quick to comment on the drama between the stars of the two popular TV shows.

"Did you have Hercules vs Xena on you[r] 2021 bingo card?" one user wrote.

"2021 day 8: Hercules and Xena are fighting," another responded.

"Always preferred Xena to Hercules," another wrote, seemingly in the corner of the former female TV warrior.

Before Sorbo posted the tweet that set off Lawless, he wrote that "ANTIFA led the charge into the capitol building dressed as Trump supporters."