Ariana Grande says she's 'embracing' this 'chapter' in her life: 'When it rains it pours'

Ariana Grande is reflecting on her emotional year so far.

Early on Sunday, the “God Is A Woman” songstress took to Twitter, where she started off by utilizing her popular "Thank U, Next" song lyrics to show appreciation to her fans.

“I’m so f--kin grateful for my ex,” she wrote. “Thank u, next. I love ya’ll so damn much. Thank u so so much for everything.”

The 25-year-old singer then went on to consider all the emotional highs and lows she’s experienced in 2018.

“What an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life,” she wrote. “When it rains it pours but I’m embracing all of it. I’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. She’s growing n she’s grateful.”

There’s no denying that the chart-topping pop star has experienced a great deal in recent months, including breaking up with longtime boyfriend Mac Miller in May and getting engaged to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson in August.

Then, in September, Miller tragically died of an apparent overdose, and in October Grande called off her engagement with Davidson, swiftly ending their highly publicized, PDA-filled romance.

Nonetheless, Grande appears to be weathering each twist and turn in her life with poise, thanks to her friends and family.

Just days earlier, her friends surprised with a mariachi band who showed up in her backyard. That's where they performed her new single “Thank U, Next.” She was understandably ecstatic. The touching moment was captured by a friend and Grande later shared it online.

"Yoooooooooo I can’t believe my friends got me a mariachi band last night," she tweeted the next morning. "That s--t was wild. I think that’s the nicest thing anyone’s ever done for me."