Robin Thicke's fiancee April Love Geary posts steamy Instagram pic in thong bikini

Robin Thicke's fiancee is leaving little to the imagination while the couple is enjoying a tropical getaway.

April Love Geary, 24, posted a steamy Instagram photo on Monday showing off her backside in a nude-and-white-striped thong bikini.

"Mondays in @mondayswimwear," she captioned the photo, which showed the mother of two staring into the camera with a sultry look.

Geary's photo garnered over 7,000 likes and was praised by friend Amber Rose, who commented: "Omg sis" with several flame emojis.

Musician Caroline Vreeland was also left stunned by the photo, as she showered the "Blurred Lines" singer's fiancee with compliments including "HOT DAYUMMMMM and "I'm dead."

Although that wasn't Geary's only sexy snap of the week. In between lounging in the sand with Thicke, the 24-year-old mother posed in the ocean for another backside snap with the cheeky caption, "Rum punch for lunch."

Geary and Thicke were spotted enjoying a jet ski ride and stopped for a mirror selfie as Thicke planted a kiss on Geary earlier in the trip.

"Keep it juicy juicy," Geary wrote underneath a photo of the pair last week.

Geary is known as an open book when it comes to the content she shares online. Thicke's fiancee hit back at British TV personality Chanelle Hayes and other critics last year after they took issue with a breastfeeding picture she posted.

"Maybe the next time you want to criticize me for posting a picture of myself breastfeeding you should really take a look at the pictures you've had taken," Geary wrote to Hayes on Instagram while sharing a topless photo of the British star. "Not that taking nudes are wrong! The naked body is a beautiful thing! But don't be a hypocrite mama."

Thicke and Geary welcomed a baby girl, Lola, last February. The couple also shares daughter Mia, 1. The two got engaged in December 2018.