Apple releasing Will Smith's 'Emancipation' movie this year after Oscars slap

Apple is releasing Will Smith’s "Emancipation" thriller in December.

The company was reportedly in talks to postpone the release of the film following the backlash Smith received after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

Apple seemed to reach an agreement and released the trailer for the film on Monday.

"An enslaved man embarks on a perilous journey to reunite with his family in this powerful film inspired by a true story," the trailer was captioned.

The film premieres in theaters on Dec. 2 before moving over to the streaming platform on Dec. 9.

The film's director, Antoine Fuqua, spoke to Deadline about how Apple "never stopped talking about releasing the film," even after the controversy Smith faced.

"Really, I was always saying that, as a filmmaker, you want your work out there, especially something this important," Fuqua told the outlet.

"It was Apple, behind the scenes, they were pushing that as well, trying to navigate through the waters. They never stopped talking about releasing the film, and when would be best strategically. Apple would call me often, with Will, and I have to say Apple has been amazing through this whole film. We moved from Georgia to Louisiana, and they never blinked. We weathered hurricanes, COVID, all those things," he continued.

Smith took to Instagram on Monday to announce the news of the upcoming movie. "This was the hardest movie I’ve ever made. Blood, Sweat & Tears… LITERALLY! Shoutout to Apple who doubled (and tripled) down on their commitment to deliver this epic story to the world," he captioned the trailer.

The backlash Smith faced in the last several months reportedly caused Apple executives to discuss releasing the movie this year — in time for awards season — or holding off until 2023.

Last month, the New York Times reported that the "sensitivity of the situation is apparent."

According to the Times, Apple set up a test screening earlier this year. Sources claimed that the movie received positive reactions, including for Smith's performance, and that viewers were not turned off by Smith's recent behavior.

The Civil War drama, which Apple reportedly spent $120 million on, will be eligible for the upcoming award season since it will be released this year. Even if the film wins an Oscar, Smith would not be present at the award ceremony because he resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The Academy also banned him from attending the ceremony and any Academy-related events for the next 10 years.

Fuqua addressed Smith being banned from the Academy in his interview with Deadline. He was asked how he felt after Smith put "Emancipation" in a difficult position in which he responded, "Will Smith is a great guy. I was with him for a couple of years, making this movie. He is a wonderful person, an amazing partner and he did an amazing job on this movie," he began.

"Chris Rock’s a good guy, I know Chris as well…and I just pray it works out for them as friends, and we can move forward," Fuqua said.

The director noted that, "Will is on a whole different level, in this film. Incredible."

Smith stunned the world when he slapped Rock while he was presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Rock had just made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her balding head. Minutes later, Smith won an Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard." This was the actor’s first Academy Award win.

Smith has apologized to Rock and uploaded a video to YouTube and spoke extensively on the infamous slap.