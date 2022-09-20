Apple in dilemma over Will Smith's 'Emancipation' movie after Oscars slap: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Apple is facing a dilemma over Will Smith’s movie "Emancipation," which was deemed an Oscar-winning contender before the actor slapped Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

The backlash Smith faced in the last several months has reportedly caused Apple executives to discuss releasing the movie this year — in time for awards season — or holding off until 2023.

The New York Times reported that the "sensitivity of the situation is apparent."

The outlet, citing three sources, reports that there have been talks within the company to release "Emancipation" at the end of the year. However, it was previously reported that the film might be pushed until 2023.

According to the Times, Apple set up a test screening earlier this year. Sources claimed that the movie received positive reactions, including for Smith's performance, and that viewers were not turned off by Smith's recent behavior.

The Civil War drama, which Apple reportedly spent $120 million on, could be eligible for the upcoming award season if it is released this year.

However, even if the film is released and wins an Oscar, Smith would not be present at the award ceremony because he resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The Academy also banned him from attending the ceremony and any Academy-related events for the next 10 years.

Apple did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Smith slapped Rock while he was presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. Rock had just made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her balding head. Minutes later, Smith won an Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard." This was the actor’s first Academy Award win.

Smith has apologized to Rock and uploaded a video to YouTube and spoke extensively on the infamous slap.

The "Gemini Man" actor revealed he has reached out to Rock to talk about the incident but claimed the comedian is not ready to sit down with him. He also spent the five-minute video apologizing to Rock and others — including Rock's mom, Rose Rock.

"I want to apologize to Chris' mother," Smith said in the video. "I saw an interview that Chris' mother did and, you know, that was one of the things about that moment I just didn't realize and, you know, I wasn't thinking, but how many people got hurt in that moment," the actor explained.

Smith ended the video explaining that "disappointing people" is his "central trauma."

"I hate when I let people down," Smith said. "So, it hurts. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn't live up to people's image and impression of me and the work I'm trying to do is, I am deeply remorseful, and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself."