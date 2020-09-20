Jimmy Kimmel trolls Trump at 2020 Emmys as Schitt's Creek wins big

Jimmy Kimmel held nothing back when it came to getting political at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The late-night star, who is hosting the awards ceremony live from the Staples Center, mocked President Trump as "Schitt's Creek" won big. The television series pulled off the hat trick by taking home the first three awards of the night, with Catherine O'Hara winning outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Eugene Levy following suit with outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, and the series as a whole taking home the best comedy series.

"Schitt's Creek" is set in the small town of Ontario, Canada of the same name. After a brief return to the show following a commercial break, Kimmel joked: "Trump's gonna build that wall on the Northern border! Has the president tweeted us yet?"

"Oh right, it's Sunday, he's probably at church," he added.

It wasn't the first time Kimmel named Trump. Seconds into his opening monologue, he noted that there was, of course, no audience due to the health and safety procedures in place amid the global health crisis.

"This isn't a MAGA rally, it’s the Emmys. Instead of the live audience, we took a page from baseball and did cardboard cutouts of the nominees," Kimmel said.

Things got slightly political once again before the announcement of Daniel Levy being named the winner for outstanding directing in a comedy series when "Barry" actor Anthony Carrigan somewhat reprised his role from the show. He engaged in a bit with Kimmel in which he pretended to be a Russian operative impersonating a mail carrier out to steal mail-in-voting ballots. When Kimmel wasn't fooled, Carrigan's character settled for handing over the Emmy winners envelopes.

The "Schitt's Creek" winning streak continued for a fifth award when Daniel won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.