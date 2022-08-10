Ellen DeGeneres sends well-wishes to ex Anne Heche as actress remains in coma following car crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ellen DeGeneres reacted to ex-girlfriend Anne Heche's health amid her reported 90-mph car collision last week in Los Angeles, where the actress was pulled out of her vehicle after it erupted in flames upon crashing into a home, and is still currently in a coma in the hospital.

The former talk show host, 64, asked if she had spoken to Heche since the incident on Friday, to which DeGeneres responded: "No, have not. We’re not in touch with each other, so I wouldn’t know."

When asked if she wanted to send the "Six Days Seven Nights" actress any well-wishes, DeGeneres simply stated, "Sure," as she walked to her convertible. "I don’t want anyone to be hurt."

Ellen agreed it "sure was" a "dangerous accident" that happened nearly a week ago in LA.

Heche, 53, is currently in "extreme critical condition" at a medical center following the collision in Mar Vista, which also destroyed a house and displaced a woman and her dogs.

ANNE HECHE'S RELATIONSHIP WITH ELLEN DEGENERES: A LOOK BACK

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," Heche's rep said. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Heche suffered a public breakdown hours after the three-year relationship with the comedian ended in 2000, and she was found at a stranger's home in Cantua Creek, Fresno County, after parking her car on a highway and wandering through the desert.

Authorities responded to the home of the concerned resident, and Heche, known for roles in "Another World" and "The Juror" among other projects, was taken to a hospital after officials on the scene determined there was a serious medical issue.

ANNE HECHE: A LOOK AT HER TROUBLED PAST AND TRAUMA IN HER OWN WORDS

"She proceeded to tell me that she was God and was going to take everyone back to heaven with her in some sort of spaceship," one Fresno deputy wrote in a report at the time.

One year later, Heche admitted to Larry King that she had taken a "hit of ecstasy" when she got out of her car, adding, "I was so far gone by that point, you know, by the time I took the pill, I was waiting for my spaceship."

She told Page Six last year that the failed relationship not only blacklisted her from Hollywood, it also "canceled" her from the entertainment industry for a decade.

"I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years," she said of the fallout. "I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture."

Prior to the blaze, witnesses in the residential community told TMZ that they tried to help the actress out of her car before she hit a garage door, reversed her vehicle out of a parking lot and fled the scene. Minutes later, the "Donnie Brasco" star crashed her car into a house and ignited a fire that engulfed the home.

ANNE HECHE CRASHES INTO A HOME IGNITING A FIRE; ACTRESS TAKEN AWAY IN AMBULANCE WITH SEVERE BURNS

On Monday, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that authorities obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche's blood on Aug. 5.

The results of the blood test are pending, and the investigation is ongoing. Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed that if Heche is found to have been intoxicated during the crash, she will be charged with a DUI hit-and-run.

Lynne Bernstein, a witness of the incident, detailed the crash as "horrific" and said he could "hardly breathe" when trying to assist Heche out of the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

"The smoke was just getting way too intense, we could hardly breathe," Bernstein said. "The smoke was making it difficult to see."

Heche sustained burn injuries and was "conscious and breathing" when she was removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher, before abruptly sitting up as authorities rushed her to an ambulance in video footage from the scene of the incident.

The crash "scared the entire neighborhood," Yaroslav Borets told Fox News Digital. "Something we will remember for a longtime."

The owner of the house Heche crashed into was home at the time and "very narrowly escaped physical harm" after the fire began. Lynne Mishele's neighbors created a GoFundMe campaign that raised $45,000 in one day.

Fox News' Larry Fink contributed to this report.