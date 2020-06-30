Anne Hathaway reveals that director Christopher Nolan doesn't allow people to sit on set

Anne Hathaway revealed what she believes is the secret to director Christopher Nolan’s success — no chairs on set.

The actress sat down for a virtual interview with fellow actor Hugh Jackman for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series in which the duo got to talking about their experience working with the acclaimed director.

Jackman worked with Nolan on the 2006 movie “The Prestige.” Hathaway, meanwhile, worked with the “Inception” director on hit films “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Interstellar.”

In their chat, Jackman noted that he’s worked with directors Darren Aronofsky and Denis Villeneuve, who have a rule on their sets that cell phones aren’t allowed. That’s when Hathaway chimed in to note that Nolan doesn't allow phones on set either.

“Chris also doesn’t allow chairs. I worked with him twice. He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working,” she explained. “I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.”

Jackman joked back: “You dropped Christopher Nolan nicely, well done. Two films, I like that.”

Hathaway described her experience playing the iconic comic book character Catwoman in the 2012 superhero movie, where she heaped more praise on the director.

“You know how you have those jobs and you just go, 'I don’t know how I’m going to work again because this was such fun.' I’m such a director nerd. I love just seeking out the best directors I can and then just watching them,” she said. “Chris’ whole approach to filmmaking is one of my favorite ones. He’s broken it down to its most minimal, but also his movies are just so huge and ornate. That combination of really being intentional about what it was that we were doing — and also, he’s just so inspiring.”

Nolan’s latest film “Tenet” was due to be the first major blockbuster film to hit theaters as they reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, after initially moving it from July 17 to July 31, the studio announced that it will be moved again, this time to Aug. 12.