Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' delays release again amid reported coronavirus spikes

Warner Bros. has once again delayed the release of the Christopher Nolan-directed film “Tenet" amid reported cases of the novel coronavirus surging.

The studio announced the decision on Thursday, stressing the need for flexibility. The sci-fi thriller, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, will now be released on Wednesday, Aug. 12. This comes after the film was initially moved from July 17 to July 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

Movie theaters had been pinning their hopes on the film as a major July release that could bring audiences back to theaters. Warner Bros. had planned to re-release Nolan's 2010 blockbuster “Inception” in early July as a way to lead in to “Tenet." “Inception” will now open on July 31, the studio said.

Last month, Nolan -- the director behind acclaimed movies like “The Dark Knight" and “Dunkirk" -- revealed that a major stunt, involving the destruction of a 747 in an airport hanger, was done with practical effects rather than CGI. In other words, he really destroyed a plane for his upcoming movie "Tenet."

“I planned to do it using miniatures and set-piece builds and a combination of visual effects and all the rest,” Nolan told Total Film (via Gamesradar).

However, once the filmmaker did some scouting and found a massive array of old planes in Victorville, Calif., he got an idea.

“We started to run the numbers. … It became apparent that it would actually be moe efficient to buy a real plane of the real size, and perform this sequence for real in camera, rather than build miniatures or go the CG route,” he said.

While plot details for the film are scarce, Nolan has made a name for himself by rejecting CGI where most directors would include it.

Meanwhile, Pattinson, 34, marveled at the practical effect, telling Total film: “You wouldn’t have thought there was any reality where you would be doing a scene where they just have an actual 747 to blow up! It’s so bold to the point of ridiculousness. ... I remember, as we were shooting it, I was thinking, ‘How many more times is this even going to be happening in a film at all?’”

Parts of the plane sequence were teased in the latest trailer for “Tenet” released by Warner Bros.

Movie theater chains had planned the widespread reopening of cinemas partially around the return of new releases like “Tenet” and Disney’s “Mulan.” The latter is currently scheduled for July 24 but it, too, is widely expected to be postponed again.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and The Associated Press contributed to this report