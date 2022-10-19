Anne Hathaway addresses the hate she received during the time of her 'Les Misérables' Oscar win

In 2013, Anne Hathaway was hit with online hate around the time that she won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Fantine in "Les Misérables."

Hathaway was nominated for an Academy Award prior to "Les Misérables" in 2009, when she was nominated for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Rachel Getting Married. "

Hathaway, who has had a long and successful acting career received hate around the time of her first and only Oscar win for very little reason at all, with "Hathahate" trending on Twitter and people discussing their dislike for the actress.

Hathaway addressed the time that took place nearly a decade ago during her speech at ELLE's Women in Hollywood event on October 17.

"10 years ago, I was given an opportunity to look at the language of hatred from a new perspective," she said during the speech. "When your self-inflicted pain is suddenly somehow amplified back at you at, say, the full volume of the internet…It's a thing."

"When what happened, happened, I realized I had no desire to have anything to do with this line of energy. On any level. I would no longer create art from this place. I would no longer hold space for it, live in fear of it, nor speak its language for any reason," the "Armageddon Time" actress continued.

"To anyone. Including myself…Hate seems to me to be the opposite of life; in soil that harsh, nothing can grow properly, if at all."