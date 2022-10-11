Angela Lansbury mourned by Hollywood: 'She touched 4 generations'

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Angela Lansbury, who died at the age of 96.

The late star's family confirmed her death in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," the statement said.

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury," the statement added. "She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."

ANGELA LANSBURY, ‘MURDER, SHE WROTE’ STAR AND HOLLYWOOD ACTRESS, DEAD AT 96

Following the news of the "Murder, She Wrote" star's death, Lansbury's peers took to social media to remember the late icon.

Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on "Seinfeld" wrote on Twitter, "The great Angela Lansbury — one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always."

Eric McCormack, who acted alongside Lansbury in "The Best Man" on Broadway in 2012, honored the late star on Twitter.

"So privileged I got to spend time with this incredible woman. No one like her," he captioned a photo with Lansbury onstage.

Josh Gad, who voiced Olaf in the "Frozen" series shared an image with Lansbury and wrote, "It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade.

"#AngelaLansbury was that artist. From "Mame" to "Bedknobs" to "Murder She Wrote" to "B&TB" to "Mary Poppins Returns" she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Actor Mario Cantone, most famously known for his role in "Sex and the City," wrote on Twitter, "Rest In Peace Great Dame Angela Lansbury. She was a glorious one."

"Star Trek" star George Takei took to Twitter to honor "our beloved Mrs. Potts."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul," he wrote.

Lansbury won Golden Globes and received 18 Emmy nominations as well as an honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in Motion Pictures. Lansbury also has a National Medal of Arts and a Kennedy Center Honor.