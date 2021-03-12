Gov. Cuomo called out by Cynthia Nixon over sexual harassment allegations and ‘corrupt behavior’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been called out by Cynthia Nixon.

The "Sex and the City" actress previously ran against Cuomo for governor of New York in 2018 but was defeated in the primaries.

Now, despite seemingly having given up on her political aspirations, the 54-year-old actress has taken to Twitter to criticize her former opponent as more and more citizens and politicians alike call for his resignation.

Nixon took note of a tweet claiming New York City Council Speaker and comptroller candidate Corey Johnson supports Cuomo despite the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against the politician.

However, late last month, Johnson said the allegations are "serious and disturbing" and said he supports an "independent investigation."

When Nixon noticed the online message, she listed all of the reasons she believes Johnson should flip his opinion.

"I guess Cuomo still has one defender in the wake of —-sexual harassment charges —-avoidable nursing home deaths —-unsafely built bridges —cover-ups galore —etc etc," she wrote.

The "Ratched" star added: "How much more evidence do you need @CoreyinNYC?"

In recent weeks, Nixon has been vocally critical and skeptical of Cuomo, 63. On Wednesday, she fired off a series of tweets criticizing the politician, who is also facing the scandal surrounding his team's misreporting of coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes.

"NY is about to get billions in pandemic aid to help schools, hospitals, businesses & more. BUT...Andrew Cuomo gets to decide how it’s spent," she began. "When the feds gave NY a billion to help schools earlier in the pandemic Cuomo took it to plug an unrelated budget gap."

In the thread, she accused Cuomo of years worth of "corrupt behavior," trying "to hide the exorbitant death toll" in nursing homes and losing "public trust."

"He cannot be relied upon to act in the best interests of everyday NYers over his own perceived interests & those of his donors," the star continued. "During a pandemic, we can’t afford to sit back & hope he makes the right choice, bc when he doesn’t it costs lives."

She concluded her message by calling on senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to take action. On Friday, the pair of New York politicians officially called for Cuomo's resignation.

Reps for Cuomo and Johnson did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.