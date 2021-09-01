Amy Winehouse's father blasts Halcyon Studios biopic in the works: '100 percent not allowed'

Amy Winehouse's father is speaking out in opposition of a recently announced biopic about the late singer.

Mitch Winehouse, who serves as the administrator of his daughter's estate, gave an interview about Halycon Studios' plan to release a project about his daughter's life. Essentially, Mitch claims the production company's project announced Tuesday is "100 percent not allowed."

Speaking to TMZ, the patriarch claimed Halcyon would need to receive permission from the estate to use Winehouse's image and her music.

Reports on Tuesday said Halcyon Studios was set to produce the biopic about the late "Back to Black" singer's life based on Daphne Barak's book "Saving Amy," which came out in 2010. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Barak completed the book with Winehouse and her family during the last years of her life and it includes 40 hours of footage, photos and notes.

"Our team is honored to be working on this project. Although her career was cut far too short, Amy was the voice of a generation and we look forward to telling her story in the most poignant way possible," Halcyon Studios CEO David Ellender said in a statement.

Barak will executive produce the movie.

Mitch goes on to claim that the estate nor Universal, Winehouse's record label, has not heard from Halcyon. The studio and Ellender did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Barak claimed: "I have all of the releases and legal agreements needed. Just like the NFTs being marketed on OG2D, this material is also all legally my property to sell."

"They can't be that stupid. Everyone knows proper licenses must be granted," Mitch told the outlet when discussing whether this would turn into a lawsuit.

In April, the BBC announced that Winehouse's mother, Janis Winehouse, will be releasing a documentary about the singer titled "Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On," marking the 10th anniversary of her death.

"I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one I brought up," the matriarch said in a press release, per the outlet. "I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy."

According to the outlet, Janis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2003. She is motivated to speak out before the deteriorating disease "threatens to strip her of her memories of Amy."

Winehouse died of alcohol intoxication in 2011. She was 27. She only released two albums, "Frank" and "Back to Black," but had a tremendous impact on music fans and her peers, being praised for her jazz-like vocals and honest lyrics.

The British star won five Grammys at the 2008 show, which she couldn’t attend because she was rejected for a U.S. work visa.

A 2015 film titled "Amy" won the 2016 Oscar for "Best Documentary Feature." However, the star's father complained to the outlet that the movie was "unbalanced" and "tainted."

