Amy Schumer warns young fans about aging: 'Life is coming'

Schumer gave warning to followers in the '20 somethings' age range on social media

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Amy Schumer reminded her followers that Father Time remains undefeated.

The "Trolls" star reminisced on a favorite red carpet moment from more than 10 years ago in throwback photos shared on Instagram.

Toward the end of the series, Schumer gave a stark contrast to the realities of life nowadays as she threw in her infamous 2019 hospital snap from days after she gave birth to her son Gene.

Amy Schumer attends red carpet screening wearing white dress

Amy Schumer warned her Gen-Z fans about the harsh realities of aging in a social media post. (Stefanie Keenan)

Schumer walked the red carpet at the Comedy Central Roast Of Roseanne Barr in 2012 wearing a tight purple ombre bandage dress before taking the stage to roast the legendary comic.

"Warning 20 somethings I looked like this at your age," she captioned the carousel of images. "Swipe. Life is coming for you."

Despite the warning for Gen-Z, the "Trainwreck" actress was 31 at the time of filming the Comedy Central show.

Amy Schumer smiles while walking red carpet in 2012

Amy Schumer wore a purple ombre dress to the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne in 2012. (Gregg DeGuire)

The final photo in the series was less cheery, and showed Schumer wearing a hospital gown while hooked up to IV's.

"Milf alert 1 o’clock," Schumer captioned the Instagram shot from a few days after her c-section.

Amy Schumer pokes fun at Roseanne on Comedy Central Roast

Amy Schumer was one of many comedians to hurl jokes at Roseanne Barr, right. (Michael Tran)

The "Only Murders in the Building" star gave birth to son Gene with husband Chris Fischer by her side on May 5, 2019. 

Their son was born just before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their first child, Archie, and she joked in their announcement, "10:55 p.m. last night. Our royal baby was born."

Amy Schumer wears classic green shirt on Today show

Toward the end of the Instagram post, Amy Schumer gave a stark contrast to the realities of life nowadays as she threw in her infamous 2019 hospital snap from days after she gave birth to her son Gene. (Nathan Congleton)

Two years later, Schumer underwent liposuction after having her uterus and appendix removed due to endometriosis, a disease which can cause pelvic pain due to abnormal tissue growth outside the uterus.

