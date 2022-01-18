Amy Schumer, after endometriosis and liposuction surgeries, shows off new physique: Got 'my strength back'

Amy Schumer is in a confident frame of mind after undergoing liposuction and endometriosis surgeries — decisions she made while dealing with past health issues.

"I feel good. Finally. It's been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd(endo) @jordanternermd (lipo)," the funnywoman wrote in an Instagram post revealing her new and improved look as she posed in a swimsuit on a beach.

She continued: "Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let's go!"

The "Inside Amy Schumer" star added in a separate Instagram Story post that she now weighs 170 pounds after the procedures. The actress had her uterus and appendix removed in September following her endometriosis diagnosis.

The mother of two-year-old son, Gene, had previously revealed the extent of her procedures in an audio recording detailing the operation in which Dr. Tamer Seckin told Schumer his team removed 30 specimens from her body and that 26 were exhibited to be endometriosis.

"I cry through most of the findings," she wrote on Instagram on Sept. 26. "I had a tumor in my endo ravaged appendix. Chocolate cysts in both ovaries. Endo of the uterus, [polycystic ovary syndrome] all over."

"All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body," she continued. "I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son."

The "Trainwreck" star has been candid about how her endometriosis has affected her fertility.

In August 2020, Schumer decided she couldn’t "be pregnant ever again" after welcoming now-2-year-old son Gene.

"We did IVF, and IVF was really tough on me," she said. "I don’t think I could ever do IVF again.

"I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again," she continued. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we’re going to hold off for right now."