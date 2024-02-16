Amy Schumer shuts down critics commenting that her face is 'puffier than normal'

Amy Schumer has responded to recent commentary about her appearance and is telling fans her "puffier" face is due to a health condition.

Schumer took to Instagram to promote the new season of her show "Life & Beth" while sarcastically thanking fans for sharing input on her face. The comedian has been the subject of these kinds of remarks after making several appearances this week leading up to the show's season premiere.

"I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now," Schumer began. "I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about."

AMY SCHUMER WARNS YOUNG FANS ABOUT AGINNG: ‘LIFE IS COMING’

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The Mayo Clinic explains endometriosis as being "painful" and occurring when "tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus."

Schumer continued, "There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."

The comedian noted that "historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men" and advised women to do their own research on female health.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation," she continued. "But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in. Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head."

Amy said that she feels "strong and beautiful," then quickly promoted the show she wrote, starred in and directed.

"I hope you enjoy life and Beth. Love and solidarity," Schumer concluded her caption.

Schumer has been transparent about her health in the past.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2021, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a hospital gown and a video of herself revealing that she had her uterus and appendix removed because of her endometriosis.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"So, it's the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out," she said at the time. "The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains."