Morgan Wallen thanks God for 'blessings' after CMA Awards ban, loss

Morgan Wallen said he's feeling "blessed" despite not winning at the CMA Awards show and being banned from this year's ceremony.

After the country star lost out on album of the year to Chris Stapleton he penned a message to his fans on Twitter.

"I wake up every morning and thank the Lord for my blessings. Tomorrow morning will be no different. I love y’all," the 28-year-old tweeted on Wednesday night.

MORGAN WALLEN SAYS PAST RACIAL SLUR WAS 'IGNORANT,' WAS INTENDED AS 'PLAYFUL' IN FIRST INTERVIEW AFTER SCANDAL

In February, Wallen was banned from attending or performing at the CMAs after being embroiled in a scandal when a video of him using a racial slur was posted online. The disgraced country music artist apologized for using the slur but radio stations and streaming services temporarily dropped him from playlists.

He was also banned from the 2021 American Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. "The Academy of Country Music will halt Morgan Wallen’s potential involvement and eligibility for this year’s 56th Academy of Country Music Awards cycle," the show's producer said in a press release at the time.

MORGAN WALLEN BANNED FROM AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, STILL NOMINATED FOR COUNTRY MUSIC CATEGORIES

In July, Wallen told Michael Strahan on ABC’s "Good Morning America" that he didn’t use the slur in a derogatory manner, but it was still wrong. Wallen claimed he had been drinking all weekend leading up to the night in question.

"I was around some of my friends, and we say dumb stuff together," Wallen explained. "In our minds, it’s playful. That sounds ignorant but that’s really where it came from. And it’s wrong."

He denied using the term frequently and said he only used it around a certain group of friends.

ERIC CHURCH SAYS MORGAN WALLEN'S USE OF N-WORD WAS 'INDEFENSIBLE'

After Strahan explained some of the historical contexts behind the term, Strahan asked Wallen directly whether he understood why it makes Black people so upset.

"I don’t know how to put myself in their shoes because I’m not, you know, but I do understand," Wallen said. "Especially when I say that I’m using it playfully, or whatever, ignorantly, I understand that must sound like ‘He doesn’t understand.’"

Wallen said since the incident he took time off and went to rehab. When album sales spiked following the industry’s condemnation of him, he decided to donate around $500,000 to organizations including Black Music Action Coalition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The singer has since been reinstated to his record label after a months-long hiatus, Deadline.com reported. He also returned to country radio in August with his single "Sand In My Boots."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.