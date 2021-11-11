Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CMA Awards
Published

Morgan Wallen thanks God for 'blessings' after CMA Awards ban, loss

Chris Stapleton won album of the year for 'Starting Over'

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Morgan Wallen said he's feeling "blessed" despite not winning at the CMA Awards show and being banned from this year's ceremony. 

After the country star lost out on album of the year to Chris Stapleton he penned a message to his fans on Twitter. 

"I wake up every morning and thank the Lord for my blessings. Tomorrow morning will be no different. I love y’all," the 28-year-old tweeted on Wednesday night. 

MORGAN WALLEN SAYS PAST RACIAL SLUR WAS 'IGNORANT,' WAS INTENDED AS 'PLAYFUL' IN FIRST INTERVIEW AFTER SCANDAL

In February, Wallen was banned from attending or performing at the CMAs after being embroiled in a scandal when a video of him using a racial slur was posted online. The disgraced country music artist apologized for using the slur but radio stations and streaming services temporarily dropped him from playlists. 

Morgan Wallen attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Morgan Wallen attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

He was also banned from the 2021 American Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. "The Academy of Country Music will halt Morgan Wallen’s potential involvement and eligibility for this year’s 56th Academy of Country Music Awards cycle," the show's producer said in a press release at the time. 

MORGAN WALLEN BANNED FROM AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, STILL NOMINATED FOR COUNTRY MUSIC CATEGORIES

In July, Wallen told Michael Strahan on ABC’s "Good Morning America" that he didn’t use the slur in a derogatory manner, but it was still wrong. Wallen claimed he had been drinking all weekend leading up to the night in question.

Morgan Wallen performs at Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee for the 2020 CMT Awards broadcast on Wednesday October 21, 2020.

Morgan Wallen performs at Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee for the 2020 CMT Awards broadcast on Wednesday October 21, 2020. (John Shearer/CMT2020/Getty Images for CMT)

"I was around some of my friends, and we say dumb stuff together," Wallen explained. "In our minds, it’s playful. That sounds ignorant but that’s really where it came from. And it’s wrong."

He denied using the term frequently and said he only used it around a certain group of friends.

ERIC CHURCH SAYS MORGAN WALLEN'S USE OF N-WORD WAS 'INDEFENSIBLE'

After Strahan explained some of the historical contexts behind the term, Strahan asked Wallen directly whether he understood why it makes Black people so upset.

"I don’t know how to put myself in their shoes because I’m not, you know, but I do understand," Wallen said. "Especially when I say that I’m using it playfully, or whatever, ignorantly, I understand that must sound like ‘He doesn’t understand.’"

Chris Stapleton's ‘Starting Over’ won album of year at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Chris Stapleton's ‘Starting Over’ won album of year at the 2021 CMA Awards. (Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Wallen said since the incident he took time off and went to rehab. When album sales spiked following the industry’s condemnation of him, he decided to donate around $500,000 to organizations including Black Music Action Coalition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The singer has since been reinstated to his record label after a months-long hiatus, Deadline.com reported. He also returned to country radio in August with his single "Sand In My Boots."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Trending