'American Idol' alum Chikezie Eze claims wife abducted their children, 'disappeared' over a year ago

An "American Idol" alum is on a desperate search for his children after he alleges that his estranged wife abducted and disappeared with them more than a year ago.

Chikezie Eze, who appeared on the music competition show in 2008, says that his ex, Linda Iruke, deliberately went missing with their children.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ indicate that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has been authorized to investigate the alleged disappearance, noting that there is allegedly reason to believe that the children have been "taken, detained, and concealed" by Iruke.

'AMERICAN IDOL' JUDGE LUKE BRYAN SINGS DUET WITH PREVIOUS MAKE-A-WISH TEEN DURING AUDITION

"She completely disappeared. No one had seen her or heard from her — family, friends, her family. It's been a long time, it's been over a year and right now the courts finally saw fit to allow me to use the district attorney child abduction unit," a tearful Eze told TMZ Saturday. "So now I actually have some kind of recourse to try and find them. She's cut everyone off, which is probably the thing that makes me the most concerned ... I just want to speak on her family and how amazing they've been in this whole process. They've been so supportive — her siblings, her mom."

FORMER 'AMERICAN IDOL' CONTESTANT ANTONELLA BARBA TRIED DELIVERING FENTANYL, HEROIN, COCAINE, AUTHORITIES SAY

Eze added that his ex's mother even wrote a letter in support of him.

"We all want the same thing. We all want the kids to be safe, to be home."

Eze urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of Iruke or their children to call the 213-257-2600.

ABC'S 'AMERICAN IDOL' PREMIERE SOURED BY RYAN SEACREST, KATY PERRY SCANDALS

Eze and Iruke's split has been a contentious one. Just last week, TMZ reported that Iruke accused Eze of domestic violence and claimed that she was forced to move to a safe house in August 2017 to escape his alleged abuse.

A judge granted Iruke a restraining order against the singer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eze reportedly filed for divorce last May.