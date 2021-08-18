Alyssa Milano and uncle involved in a car accident after he suffered a medical incident while driving: report

Alyssa Milano and her uncle were involved in a car accident in Los Angeles after he suffered a medical incident behind the wheel.

The 48-year-old actress was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat of a Ford SUV when her uncle, Mitchell, fell unconscious while driving on a Los Angeles freeway Tuesday morning, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The outlet reports that the car drifted into another lane and struck a different vehicle. Reportedly, with the help of a good Samaritan, they and Milano were able to stop the car until the Los Angeles Police Department arrived on the scene to administer CPR and transport her uncle to the hospital. Milano was later picked up from the scene by her husband, David Bugliari.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the harrowing experience reportedly forced Milano to take swift action from the passenger seat. She reportedly reached with her hand to hit the breaks in order to stop the car on the freeway. Once she was able to do so, she reportedly administered CPR on her uncle until the first responders arrived.

However, the actress took to her Twitter on Tuesday to seemingly address the situation, although she did not mention the car accident nor her uncle’s medical episode, which is believed to have been a heart attack.

"We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions," the actress and activist wrote. "It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important."

Just hours before her tweet that seemingly referenced her car accident, Milano sent well wishes to Texas Governor Greg Abbott following the news that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. In addition to wishing him a speedy recovery, she hoped that contracting the illness himself might lead him to "reevaluate" his position on key policies like masks.

"I sincerely wish @GregAbbott_TX a swift and complete recovery from Covid, and hope that his infection inspires him to reevaluate his dangerous policies about this terrible pandemic," she wrote. "It’s time for the government of Texas to start saving lives."