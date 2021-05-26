Alyssa Milano discusses long-haul coronavirus symptoms in PSA about vaccinations

Alyssa Milano spoke out about her long-term coronavirus symptoms in an emotional PSA encouraging people to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The "Charmed" actress has been vocal about the symptoms she’s experienced after battling COVID-19 last year.

The star continued to be open about still not feeling normal in a PSA made in conjunction with the Creative Coalition. In it, she stresses that doctors and scientists still don’t fully understand the long term effects of the virus, but notes that the vaccine has been proven to help.

"I’m not sure when I’ll feel like myself again and that’s hard for me to admit. I got COVID. So many others died and yet I’m lucky. I’m still here," she says in the video. "But so are my long-haul symptoms and even the best doctors and scientists don’t know what to expect going forward. But what they do know is that we now have a vaccine against this deadly virus. It is safe and effective. It can keep you from getting critically ill."

Milano previously revealed that she was sick with the virus in April of 2020. She revealed in August that she was hospitalized as a result of her "long-haul" symptoms after experiencing heaviness in her chest. She also noted that she’s been experiencing hair loss as a result of her ongoing symptoms, which others have experienced in the past.

"I wish this was around before so many of us got sick," she concludes her PSA. "But it is here now, for you. This shot means that you can be there again with family, friends and neighbors. Be there. This is your shot."

Speaking to People, the star further explained the importance of people getting the vaccine, even if they’ve already had the coronavirus.

"I knew that it was something that I wanted to be involved in, because I don't see how there's going to be an end to this if we don't get people vaccinated — and that's not only the people in our country but people throughout the world," she told the outlet. "So, if I can take my experience from having COVID and be able to turn it around and help people, I'm all for it."

