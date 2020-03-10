Alyssa Milano supports Joe Biden after 'tough conversation' he had with Detroit worker about guns

Alyssa Milano once again is throwing her support behind former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden, after she shared a video on Twitter that showed Biden engaging in a “tough conversation” about gun control with an automotive plant worker in Detroit, Mich.

“'That’s bulls---.' This is why I endorse Joe Biden for President. You have to be able to have the tough conversations with those who disagree with you,” Milano tweeted along with the emotionally-charged video.

Biden on Tuesday made a trip to an auto plant, which is currently under construction in Motown, when he was confronted by a worker who told Biden that he was “actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

The White House hopeful responded: “You’re full of s---!” while attempting to walk back previous comments he made at the first Democratic debate about “buying back” assault weapons from Americans. In Biden’s attempt to contend that he supports the Second Amendment, he laid out his own inventory of weaponry before mistakenly referring to AR-15 rifles as “AR-14s.”

While Biden told the auto plant worker he was going to “take your AR-14s away,” he pointed his finger in the face of the man, eliciting a reaction from the employee.

“This is not OK,” the man says.

“Don’t tell me anything, pal,” Biden says as the gentleman continued to voice his support for “assault rifles.”

Biden then instructed the worker not to be “such a horse’s a--” before carrying on.

During the first Democratic debate, Biden told the world he would “buy back” weapons from those who were in legal possession of them.

“Folks, look, and I would buy back [assault] weapons. We already started talking about that” he said at the time. “We tried to get it done. I think it can be done. And it should be demanded that we do it. And that’s a good expenditure of money.”