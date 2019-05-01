Alyssa Milano comments on Equal Rights Amendment hearing in new video

Alyssa Milano is celebrating the first House hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment in more than three decades.

The actress and women's rights activist says the amendment would put women on equal footing under the Constitution.

"Not 'We the men,'" she told a packed press conference on Tuesday, the same day the proposal was heard before the House Judiciary Committee. "Say it with me: We the people."

The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, states: "Women shall have equal rights in the United States and every place subject to its jurisdiction. Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."

The hearing was the first time in 36 years the amendment was considered by the full, Democrat-controlled committee.

Milano also took to social media to voice her opinion.

"Equality is not an issue of party. It is not an issue of politics. It is an issue of basic human dignity. The Equal Rights Amendment is a powerful and simple statement: we are all equal," she said.

"Without this equality, there is no security. Without this equality, there is no safety. Without this equality, America can never live up to the aspirations of the framers and every person who continues to make us who we are," she continued.

"The ERA will build a wall — a wall that will actually do something — against the never-ending assault on women’s rights from current or future Presidents."

Earlier this week, Milano launched her new podcast, "Sorry Not Sorry," with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as a guest and voiced her support of him running. “I’m proud to call Joe Biden a friend. He’s been a leader and a champion on fighting violence against women for many years," she said.

