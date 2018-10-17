All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert dead at 44

All That Remains is mourning the loss of their founding band member and guitarist, Oli Herbert. He was 44.

On Wednesday, the band members of All That Remains confirmed the news of Herbert’s death with a heartfelt Instagram post.

In an image of the founding member strumming the guitar, the band members wrote, “We were devastated to learn that Oli Herbert, our friend, guitar player, and founding member of All That Remains, has passed away.”

The post continued, “Oli was an incredibly talented guitarist and song writer who defined Rock and Metal from the Northeast. His impact on the genres and our lives will continue indefinitely. No further details are available at this time. The band and family request that you please respect their privacy and remember Oli by celebrating the great music he made.”

Hebert, an original member of the band along with vocalist, Phil Labonte, had played with the group since 1998 and has performed on all nine of the band’s studio albums.

Fans flooded the band’s Instagram post regarding Herbert’s passing and posted notes wishing the All That Remains members well.

“No way. Oli was a pretty big influence on my playing the past few years,” one user wrote. “Sending my condolences and prayers.”

Another said, “I am in shock. I am so so sorry for your loss and so many others loss… What an awesome awesome (sic) man he was.”

The news of Hebert’s death comes just a few weeks before the band was set to release their new album, “Victim of the New Disease” on Nov. 9.