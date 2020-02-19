'All My Children' star Susan Lucci, 73, rocks strapless swimsuit in St. Barts

At age 73, Susan Lucci isn’t shy about flaunting her incredible shape.

The daytime leading lady took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she posted a photo of herself rocking a strapless white one-piece swimsuit while soaking up the sun in St. Barts.

The “All My Children” icon completed her sultry look with cat-eye sunglasses and silver bangles.

“GOOD morning, St. Barth’s,” the actress captioned the snap.

This isn’t the first time Lucci has flaunted her fit figure. Back in 2018, the soap opera star posed in a one-piece in an unretouched spread for Harper’s Bazaar.

“I feel as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically,” Lucci said at the time. “What I’ve learned is that if you train hard, you can offset some of what you’ve got going against you.”

"People look at me and say, ‘Wow, she doesn’t seem old, but she is old,’” she continued. “Meanwhile, the reality is if you’re strong, you’re beautiful, no matter what age you are.”

Despite Lucci’s lasting success in Hollywood, she’s always been determined to age gracefully in front of cameras without going under the knife.

“Once I started doing Pilates, I lost my taste for things like cheeseburgers and French fries,” Lucci explained when asked how she maintains her youthful features. “The Pro Chair is great because it allows you to do a full-body workout in just 20 minutes. You can do cardio on it, too.”

Still, it’s not easy looking like Lucci. The star insisted she had to ditch some guilty pleasures and rely on portion control to stay in swimsuit-ready shape.

“I rarely eat dessert, never snack, and I don’t eat a lot of bread and pasta,” Lucci said. “[And] I’ll have one glass of champagne when we go out to dinner, but I don’t drink at home.”

Lucci had no idea her beach bod would cause a sensation until paparazzi-snapped photos while on a tropical getaway with her husband, 80-year-old Helmut Huber, came out earlier this year. The couple has been married since 1969.

“I didn’t realize they were taking pictures until about the third day when I saw two telephoto lenses following us,” she admitted. “The pictures were so good! By the fourth day, I was looking for the paparazzi. I wanted to thank them.”

However, it wasn’t the paparazzi that put Lucci at ease when baring some skin. Instead, it was a friend who encouraged the star to happily embrace her body on social media for longtime fans to see.

“I’m a private person by nature, so at first I really didn’t think it was for me,” she explained on downloading Instagram. “[While vacationing in St. Barts], I put on a bikini, my husband took some pictures, and a friend of mine said, ‘You need to post this on Instagram!’"

"The reaction was very unexpected -- and so flattering. After the pictures came out -- and they went everywhere -- it occurred to me that Instagram could be a great way to stay connected to my fans," she added.