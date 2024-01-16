Expand / Collapse search
Departed

'All My Children' actor Alec Musser dead by suicide: medical examiner

'All My Children' actor died at age 50 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines January 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

New details have emerged in the death of 50-year-old "All My Children" actor, Alec Musser.

According to a press release from The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office, it was determined Musser died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. A representative at the office told Fox News Digital that the medical examiner ordered a toxicology report, although results were not yet available.

According to the release, there were no contributing conditions to Musser's death. 

'ALL MY CHILDREN' ACTOR ALEC MUSSER DEAD AT 50, FIANCÉE SUSPECTS COVID CONTRIBUTED

Alec Musser smiles in a light aqua shirt

Alec Musser passed away at his home in Del Mar, California on Saturday January 13. (Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images)

Musser's fiancee, Paige Press, previously told Fox News Digital on Sunday that the actor had been battling "a severe case of Covid," and she believed this contributed to his death. 

The release from the Medical Examiner's office says Press last saw Musser on the evening of January 12 when she went to sleep. In the morning, she found Musser "seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor" and a firearm was near his body.

Both paramedics and law enforcement responded to her 911 call. 

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

