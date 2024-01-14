'All My Children' actor Alec Musser dead at 50, fiancée suspects COVID contributed

Actor Alec Musser, famous for his roles in "All My Children" and "Grown Ups," passed away on Saturday, Fox News Digital can confirm. He was 50 years old.

His fiancée, Paige Press, says Musser was suffering from "a severe case of Covid," and believes he died from the illness. He was both vaccinated and boosted. She says he died at their home in Del Mar, Florida.

Musser confirmed that an autopsy would be conducted.

SOAP OPERAS 'ALL MY CHILDREN,' 'ONE LIFE TO LIVE' CANCELED AFTER DECADES ON AIR

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He was a very healthy person. I mean he took exceptional care of his body and what went into it. …He'd eat some cookies and that was the worst thing I ever saw him do."

"Alec was a wonderful man. He was the best fiancé. The best dog dad. A very kind hearted person," Press said of Musser, whom she got engaged to a little over a year ago. "Seeing how many messages and people have reached out to me from his childhood…In the last couple of days, people I’ve never even met, sending me photos from him from high school and when he was in there wedding. He was so loved and touched by so many people."

Press says the couple had not chosen a wedding date, but that planning was on the horizon.

Actor Adam Sandler, whom Musser worked with on the 2010 film "Grown Ups," shared his condolences with the family. "I loved this guy," Sandler wrote alongside a frame of Musser in the flick. "Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP