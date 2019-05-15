Expand / Collapse search
Alessandra Ambrosio stuns at Cannes Film Festival in red dress with thigh-high slit

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Alessandra Ambrosio stunned on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, seemingly turning the event into her own Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Dressed in a red flowy halter gown, which featured a thigh-high slit, the 38-year-old supermodel attended the screening of "Les Misérables" striking various glam poses for the cameras as she made her way inside.

Alessandra Ambrosio walks the red carpet for the screening of "Les Miserables" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Alessandra Ambrosio walks the red carpet for the screening of "Les Miserables" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

At one point, the Victoria's Secret Angel took a moment to show off her dress' cape by holding her outfit's chiffon fabric in the air.

Ambrosio appeared to also really love her look, taking to social media to share a photo of herself sitting on the steps.

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

"Lady in red," she captioned the picture, along with a rose emoji.

The close-up snap of Ambrosio highlighted her red lip as well as her matching red nail polish and strappy gold heels.