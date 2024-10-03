Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ film to premiere in Europe three years after fatal shooting of cinematographer

Alec Baldwin’s film is hitting the big screen after his on-set shooting led to the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"Rust" is set to premiere at the Camerimage Festival in Poland, several years after the actor, 66, accidentally shot and killed Hutchins, 42.

"Almost three years after the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, a Ukrainian cinematographer who was part of the festival family, Camerimage is set to honor her memory and remind the world of her legacy," the festival stated in a press release.

Bianca Cline, the director of photography who took over for Hutchins after her death, shared that the "Rust" screening will honor the late cinematographer.

"We wanted to do this to honor her and to make sure that people could see what she was working on," Cline said, according to People magazine.

"I think that it's her best film. I think that it's her most beautiful film, and I've seen all of them."

"And I think that one of the things about the film is that nobody knows anything about Halyna," Cline shared. "Everyone just knows about her death, and that's sad, because she's such a beautiful person and a talented cinematographer."

"I'm in awe of how much people admired her and just how talented she is," Cline continued. "I think that cinematographers sometimes get relegated to being seen as technicians, but I think that Halyna elevated it to an art."

Baldwin was charged with manslaughter in 2021. In July, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the charge cannot be brought against the actor again.

His case was dismissed mid-trial after the judge found that the prosecution had withheld exculpatory evidence from the defense.

Earlier this week, a New Mexico judge upheld an involuntary manslaughter conviction against movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed.



Gutierrez Reed, 27, asked a court to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter conviction or convene a new trial in the shooting death, alleging misconduct and suppression of evidence by law enforcement.

She was convicted by a jury in March in a trial overseen by Marlowe Sommer, who later sentenced her to the maximum 18-month penalty. Gutierrez Reed already has an appeal of her involuntary manslaughter conviction pending in a higher court.

"Rust" director Joel Souza, 55, was also shot in the shoulder by the gun that Baldwin was holding fired on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set on Oct. 21, 2021.

While the cast and crew – including Souza – returned to finish filming "Rust" after Hutchins’ death, the fatal scene was thrown out.

Baldwin returned to star in the Western, but Souza has "no relationship" with the actor following the tragedy.

Reps for Baldwin and Cline did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

