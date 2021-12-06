Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria ring in the holiday season with a smooch in new pic: ''Tis the season'

Alec Baldwin and his wife aren't letting the "Rust" shooting scandal get in the way of their holiday season.

In the months since Baldwin, 63, was holding a gun that was discharged on the movie set resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he and his wife Hilaria have been open about struggling through the tough time, and have not been shy in showing off their PDA.

They continued the later trend on Instagram on Monday, when Hilaria, 37, shared a photo of her actor husband planting a kiss on her under a sprig of mistletoe.

"'Tis the season," she captioned the photo, adding a Christmas tree emoji for effect.

Fans appreciated the post, and flooded the comment section with red heart emojis, as well as support for the happy couple.

"Sending you both so much love and peaceful wishes for the season," said one.

"Wishing you all a peaceful Christmas," wrote another.

Added a third: "Love this."

While the two have been seen out-and-about in public since the Oct. 21 shooting incident, they have not appeared at a public event just yet. However, Baldwin is set to MC a human rights awards event this week.

It is unclear whether Hilaria will be in attendance as well.

The yoga guru has thrown her support behind her husband since immediately after the shooting, and again offered him words of encouragement on Instagram on Dec. 3, just a day after his tell-all interview on the ordeal.

Alongside her supporting message, she shared a photo of herself and Baldwin kissing.

In the caption, she recalled telling Baldwin, "I am here, I love you, and I’m going to take care of you," when he told her about the incident and said that she still expresses the same sentiment to her husband today.

In his tell-all interview, Baldwin claimed that he "didn't pull the trigger" of the gun that was discharged, but instead slightly pulled the hammer back. When he released the hammer, the gun discharged, he claimed.

He also said that he would have possibly taken his own life had he felt responsible for the ordeal.