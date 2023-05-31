Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin undergoes hip surgery due to 'intense chronic pain' following 'Rust' filming

Charges against Alec Baldwin over the 'Rust' shooting were dropped in April

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Attorney Mercedes Colwin tells ‘The Story with Martha MacCallum’ that the prosecution should examine the gun that went off when Alec Baldwin allegedly shot a ‘Rust’ crew member to death.

Hilaria Baldwin revealed her husband Alec Baldwin had hip replacement surgery shortly after completing filming on "Rust."

Alec, 65, was having "intense chronic pain," according to the yoga instructor. Hilaria shared a selfie of her and Alec in his hospital bed. The "30 Rock" actor was wearing a hospital gown in the photo.

"Alec got a new hip today… it was a long time necessary. We have been through so much together… as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life."

She went on to thank Alec's doctors for "bringing him safely through this."

Alec Baldwin with a beard looks off camera on the red carpet, wearing a blue shirt and blazer

Alec Baldwin underwent hip replacement surgery after finishing the filming of "Rust." (Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for National Geographic)

Alec thanked his wife in the comments of the post. 

The actor was recently snubbed by his daughter Ireland after she gave birth to her first child. The model wrote a lengthy message on Instagram in which she did not mention her father.

"I couldn’t be more grateful for my partner’s parents and my mom who visited," she wrote in part.

Alec left Ireland out of a tribute he posted to his children earlier this month as he praised his "seven reasons to carry on." Alec shares Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger. 

After being called out by several people in the comments, Alec shared a second post, this time with a photo of Ireland writing, "We forgot Billy Preston! This one, the first one, is about to make me a grandfather. Oy."

Alec Baldwin in a classic tuxedo holds onto wife Hilaria in a black outfit, while attending the PEN America Literary Gala

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin were married in 2012. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEN America)

Alec Baldwin on Rust set

Alec Baldwin spotted on "Rust" set holding a rifle by the barrel after criminal charges for fatal shooting dropped. (Reuters)

The actor's surgery comes roughly a month after prosecutors dropped his involuntary manslaughter charges related to the "Rust" set shooting that left Halyna Hutchins dead in October 2021.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis announced the decision as "new facts" were revealed that required further investigation. In their motion to dismiss, the special prosecutors noted that the further investigation and forensic analysis required couldn't be completed before the start of the preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for May 3.

The case was closed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico, but Alec could potentially still face new charges in the future.

Filming resumed for "Rust" in April and was completed on May 22, according to a post shared by Alec.

Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January after a gun he was holding fired on the set of "Rust," killing Hutchins.

He still faces a handful of civil lawsuits, including one brought by "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and another by Hutchins' mother, father and sister. Both parties are represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

Alec Baldwin films Rust in New Mexico

Alec Baldwin resumed filming "Rust" in April, over a year after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department)

