Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' movie conducting 'internal review' after reported complaints of set conditions

Rust Movie Productions, the company behind Alec Baldwin's film "Rust," is conducting an internal review following an on-set incident that resulted in the death of a crew member.

On Thursday, the 63-year-old actor discharged a prop gun during a rehearsal, resulting in the death of Halyna Hutchins, who was working as the film's director of photography.

The movie's director, Joel Souza, was also injured but has since left the hospital.

Since the shooting, reports have surfaced that crew members were unhappy with the working conditions – making specific mention of gun safety – before the incident. Fox News has not independently confirmed these accounts.

ALEC BALDWIN'S 'RUST' MOVIE 911 CALL RELEASED

"The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company," Rust Movie Productions said in a statement to multiple outlets. "Though we were not made aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety on set, we will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down. We will continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities in their investigation and offer mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time."

However, crew members walked out in the hours before the shooting, per the Los Angeles Times.

The outlet reports that six camera crew workers walked off the set in protest of the working conditions.

Crew members' grievances included issues with collecting paychecks, long commutes and long hours, three people familiar with the matter told the Times.

Additionally, standard safety protocols like gun inspections were reportedly not performed on the "Rust" set. At least one camera operator spoke to a production manager and complained about gun safety on the set, per the outlet.

ALEC BALDWIN'S FATAL PROP GUN SHOOTING: EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON HOW ACCIDENT HAPPENED

According to the outlet, the scene during which the shooting occurred features a gunfight that begins in a church and Baldwin was supposed to back out of the building.

Hutchins was reportedly lining up her next shot when she was hit with the projectile while Baldwin was preparing for a scene in which he draws his gun from a holster.

ALEC BALDWIN FAMILY SPOTTED PACKING UP FOLLOWING DEADLY MOVIE SET SHOOTING

Per the Times, the shot hit Hutchins near her shoulder and continued through to hit Souza. The B-camera operator was unharmed, but Hutchins immediately fell to the ground as crew members attempted to stop the bleeding.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Authorities have launched their own investigation but have yet to file any charges. Baldwin has since said that he is "fully cooperating with the police investigation."

Production on the low-budget indie flick has been halted.