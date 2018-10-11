Alec Baldwin reveals dislike for Stephen Colbert over meddling question

Alec Baldwin said in an interview published Wednesday that he didn’t appreciate how "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert attempted to “psychoanalyze” him during a promotional appearance on the 2017 show.

Colbert asked the actor about “angry” incidents involving paparazzi, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Sometimes you seem like an angry guy,” Colbert told Baldwin during the TV spot. “But you’re handsome, you’re extremely talented, you’re wealthy. What made you angry?”

Baldwin seemed to play along at the time and did not appear to be flustered.

“I thought to myself, ‘Oh no, oh no, let’s not get into psychoanalyzing me, because I don’t think you’re qualified,'” Baldwin told the magazine. “And you’ve just reminded me, in the briefest way, why I didn’t do the show all these years.”

Baldwin also touched on his infamous Trump impersonation after encountering a black fan who praised his work.

"I don't know how to say this and I don't want to get it wrong either, because everything is a minefield of bombs going off," Baldwin told the magazine. "But ever since I played Trump, black people love me. They love me.”

“Everywhere I go, black people go crazy. I think it's because they're most afraid of Trump. I'm not going to paint every African-American person with the same brush, but a significant number of them are sitting there going, 'This is going to be bad for black folks,'" Baldwin added.

Baldwin told the Hollywood Reporter he’s not done with “SNL” yet. He’s planning to appear in Season 44 of the show for a few of the episodes, with his first one scheduled for Oct. 13.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.