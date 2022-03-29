Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pregnancy
Published

Hilaria, Alec Baldwin expecting seventh child together: ‘A huge surprise’

The couple announced the news on Instagram

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 3/28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 3/28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expanding their family.

Hilaria announced on Instagram on Tuesday that the couple is expecting another child together.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria's caption of her post begins.

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call "life." Our love to you and your loved ones."

Alec also shared the news on his own Instagram account, writing: "If you look at the spaghetti sauce carefully, it says ‘I’m getting another sibling.'"

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

Trending