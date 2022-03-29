Hilaria, Alec Baldwin expecting seventh child together: ‘A huge surprise’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expanding their family.

Hilaria announced on Instagram on Tuesday that the couple is expecting another child together.

"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," Hilaria's caption of her post begins.

"We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call "life." Our love to you and your loved ones."

Alec also shared the news on his own Instagram account, writing: "If you look at the spaghetti sauce carefully, it says ‘I’m getting another sibling.'"