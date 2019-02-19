Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump Jr. spar over 'SNL' bashing the president

Alec Baldwin and Donald Trump Jr., engaged in a Twitter sparring match on Tuesday that followed the actor’s apparent response to President Trump's condemnation of SNL earlier this week.

The back-and-forth erupted Monday night when the president’s son tweeted his reaction to a report titled: “Alec Baldwin Says Trump’s Tweet Calling Out SNL May Constitute A Threat To His Family.”

“The guy that punches people in the face over a parking spot, has aggressively harassed paparazzi, and humiliated his daughter berating her over the phone eye etc is worried about a tweet that doesn’t even mention him? Okay,” Trump Jr. wrote.

In response, Baldwin replied: “You know, Junior, I’m sure u r stressed, facing a possible indictment and prison time for being part of the first criminal enterprise to operate out of the WH. But don’t worry. Tune in @nbcsnl while you are in the slammer. Your dad and his nuttiness will never be far away.”

The aforementioned report was about a comment Baldwin made on Twitter Sunday evening, in which he wondered whether Trump’s disapproval of SNL – which came a day after the actor reprised his role portraying the president – should be considered “a threat” to his and his family’s “safety.”

The skit in the comedy show’s open on Saturday mocked Trump’s state of emergency declaration to secure border-wall funding. On Sunday morning, the president slammed SNL on Twitter, writing that there was “nothing funny” about the “tired” show that aired “on Fake News NBC!”

He then suggested that some television networks were perpetrating “total Republican hit jobs,” adding that it was “very unfair.”

“THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” he said in a follow-up tweet.

