Alec Baldwin looks disheveled while stepping out in New York after calling Cuomo's resignation 'tragic'

Alec Baldwin looked disheveled as he stepped out in New York days after calling Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation "tragic."

The 63-year-old actor wore a black polo shirt, blue shorts and black loafers as he visited a local coffee shop in Amagansett.

Baldwin recently received backlash after he blamed Cuomo's resignation on "cancel culture." The New York governor stepped down from his role after he was accused of sexual harassment by 11 women.

"Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day," Baldwin wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

"Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcoming exposed and magnified," he added.

The "It's Complicated" star later clarified his comments on Twitter.

"I am not seeking to ‘minimize’ Cuomo’s actions regarding sexual harassment. What he did is wrong. Everyone gets that. And now he is leaving," Baldwin wrote .

"When I wrote that this is tragic, I meant to suggest that nearly all powerful politicians are isolated, in the extreme, from reality. The people who you vote for in this country in the broader, more powerful elected positions, don’t give a sh-- about you. Or what you want. They work for their large donors, unions and corporations. That is how the US System is designed. Powerful people holding on to power."

On top of his Twitter clarification, Baldwin also released a video explaining his comment on Instagram.

"I wrote about Cuomo," the actor said in the 15-minute long video. "I said it was ‘tragic,’ and by’ tragic,’ I don’t mean what happened to him… what happened to us!"

