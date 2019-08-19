Alanis Morissette posts photo of her newborn son breastfeeding, says it's 'not always easy peasy'

Days after announcing the birth of her son, singer Alanis Morissette shared a photo of herself breastfeeding online — and acknowledged it's not always an easy task.

"Snug as a bug in a milky rug," the Grammy winner wrote with a hashtag that said: "Not always easy peasy."

Morissette, 45, welcomed her third child, a boy named Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway, into the world on Aug. 8. She announced his birth on Instagram soon after, and on Saturday showed a photo of him feeding.

The social media post encouraged breastfeeding, as she used a breastfeeding mother emoji and tagged various people and groups that promote the act: Stop Censoring Motherhood, The Pump Station & Nurtury, Normalize Breastfeeding and The Badass Breastfeeder.

The newborn is Morissette's third child with her husband, rapper Mario Treadway. The couple has another son, 8-year-old Ever Imrie, and a 2-year-old daughter, Onyx Solace.

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter first revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.