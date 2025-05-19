Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson questions father's intentions surrounding family car accident in 2014

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Growing up on television, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson’s view of reality was often jaded.

In a new interview, Thompson - whose new Lifetime biopic, "I was Honey Boo Boo," premiered over the weekend - questioned her father's intentions surrounding a family car accident in 2014.

"There [were] just times when my dad, he would just get super angry and he let his anger issues just get the best of him," the 19-year-old told Us Weekly of her dad, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson. "So you never really knew when he was angry, what would happen. It was just always up in the air. There [were] times [when] he would just rip his clothes off or just throw things or punch walls. It was just a little scary. You never know what could happen when he got angry."

ALANA ‘HONEY BOO BOO’ THOMPSON SAYS SHE WAS MAMA JUNE'S 'LITTLE MONEYMAKER' DURING DRUG ADDICTION

In 2014, her father was driving his family when they got into a car accident in Georgia. According to Us Weekly, Mike was making a left turn when another car slammed into them.

"As many of you heard we were in a car accident last night," Alana's mother, June "Mama June" Shannon, said in a statement at the time. "It was really scary for us, since it was the first time any of us had ever been in a wreck. We are definitely really sore today, but our top priority is to celebrate Pumpkin’s [daughter Lauryn Efird] birthday. She turned 14 today and, no matter how sore we feel, we are going to go out and celebrate. As always, we want to thank everyone for their support and well wishes."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Alana also shared that, these days, her relationship with her father is non-existent.

"I don’t talk to him at all," she told the outlet. "I haven’t talked to him in a very long time. I can’t even tell you the last time I talked to him. That’s how long it’s been."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I mean, there was a lot of things that my father did that I didn’t include in this story just because it was just very hard for me to just look back on that," she continued of her Lifetime biopic. "So I was like, ‘I would just rather not.’ I just didn’t even include it."

"I feel I’ve kind of gotten closer and I feel like, in a way, I just kind of push it to the side and I’m just like, ‘It’s OK.’ I mean, he’s never fully been there for me like I need him to be. I’m at the point of now I’m just like, he’s never going to be there for me. So, yeah, I just accept it," she added.

Alana rose to fame during her breakout on "Toddlers & Tiaras," which would eventually lead to her spin-off series, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo."

A representative for Mike did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.