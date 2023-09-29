Aerosmith tour canceled indefinitely as Steven Tyler's vocal injuries worsen

Aerosmith has been forced to postpone all of their currently scheduled tour dates, due to singer Steven Tyler's serious vocal injury.

Fans of the legendary band first got bad news earlier this month when the band was forced to postpone a few dates in their farewell tour, but now things are looking even more grim.

A statement posted to the band's social media reads, "Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care."

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."



The band continued by announcing, "As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

The announcement also included a message directly from Tyler, reading: "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"