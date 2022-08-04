Addison Rae slammed for ‘blasphemous’ religious-themed bikini: ‘Disrespectful to Jesus’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TikTok star Addison Rae is being criticized for posing in a scandalous religious bikini on social media.

Rae, 21, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of herself wearing a "Holy Trinity Bikini," from the brand Praying, created in collaboration with Adidas.

The photo, which has since been deleted, shows the social media celebrity sporting the $100 white swimsuit with a religious message.

The star is shown wearing the bikini top, which has the words "Father" and "Son" on each side. According to the Praying website, the seductive swimsuit bottoms read "Holy Spirit."

Critics were quick to judge Rae’s choice of swimwear, as several commenters disapproved of the controversial style, according to Page Six.





"Nah this disrespectful to Jesus. Sad what y’all do for money," a person wrote.

Another comment said, "This is not okay! BLASPHEMY!"

"Is nobody gonna talk about this disrespecting religions," a third commenter noted, and a fourth critic pointed out that the bikini is "so messed up."

Since the Instagram post was deleted, several people commented on the "He’s All That" star’s other photos, demanding Rae apologize.

What am I listening to? pic.twitter.com/z5xCC1UwmD — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) June 14, 2022

Addison, who has 40.1 million followers on Instagram, and 88.5 million fans on TikTok, has not yet addressed the deleted photo.

Meanwhile, last week, Christina Aguilera wore a version of the same bikini with the religious words written in French – "Père," "Fils" and "Esprit Saint."

In the popstar’s Instagram post she captioned it, "A religious experience."

However, fans didn’t seem to mind the singer’s swimsuit choice as she posted cheeky photos of herself lounging in Spain.