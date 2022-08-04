Expand / Collapse search
Addison Rae slammed for ‘blasphemous’ religious-themed bikini: ‘Disrespectful to Jesus’

TikTok star Addison Rae is under fire after posing in 'Holy Trinity Bikini'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
TikTok star Addison Rae is being criticized for posing in a scandalous religious bikini on social media. 

Rae, 21, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of herself wearing a "Holy Trinity Bikini," from the brand Praying, created in collaboration with Adidas. 

The photo, which has since been deleted, shows the social media celebrity sporting the $100 white swimsuit with a religious message. 

"He's All That" star Addison Rae shared on Instagram a scandalous photo of her in a "Holy Trinity Bikini," then deleted the post after receiving backlash.

"He's All That" star Addison Rae shared on Instagram a scandalous photo of her in a "Holy Trinity Bikini," then deleted the post after receiving backlash. (Getty Images)

The star is shown wearing the bikini top, which has the words "Father" and "Son" on each side. According to the Praying website, the seductive swimsuit bottoms read "Holy Spirit."

‘BAYWATCH’ ALUM DONNA D’ERRICO POSES IN BIKINI AFTER TROLL CALLED HER ‘TOO OLD’: ‘FEELING PRETTY DAMN GOOD’

Critics were quick to judge Rae’s choice of swimwear, as several commenters disapproved of the controversial style, according to Page Six. 
 

TikTok star Addison Rae is being criticized for posing in a scandalous religious bikini on social media.

TikTok star Addison Rae is being criticized for posing in a scandalous religious bikini on social media. (Instagram)


"Nah this disrespectful to Jesus. Sad what y’all do for money," a person wrote.

Another comment said, "This is not okay! BLASPHEMY!"

"Is nobody gonna talk about this disrespecting religions," a third commenter noted, and a fourth critic pointed out that the bikini is "so messed up."

Critics were quick to judge Addison Rae’s choice of swimwear as several commenters disapproved of the controversial style. 

Critics were quick to judge Addison Rae’s choice of swimwear as several commenters disapproved of the controversial style.  (Getty Images)

Since the Instagram post was deleted, several people commented on the "He’s All That" star’s other photos, demanding Rae apologize.

Addison, who has 40.1 million followers on Instagram, and 88.5 million fans on TikTok, has not yet addressed the deleted photo.

Social media celebrity Addison Rae has 40.1 million followers on Instagram.

Social media celebrity Addison Rae has 40.1 million followers on Instagram. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, last week, Christina Aguilera wore a version of the same bikini with the religious words written in French – "Père," "Fils" and "Esprit Saint."

In the popstar’s Instagram post she captioned it, "A religious experience."

However, fans didn’t seem to mind the singer’s swimsuit choice as she posted cheeky photos of herself lounging in Spain. 

