Adam Sandler debuts quarantine song, applauds doctors and nurses 'saving lives'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Adam Sandler has proven that a little laughter is just what the world needs as a means to ease the pain and suffering around the world caused by the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

The actor and comedian dropped a new song Thursday aptly titled "The Quarantine Song," with lyrics that include a push for the federal government to supply those on the frontlines with necessary medical equipment to help bring the pandemic to a halt -- all the while adding a touch of hilarity in true Sandler fashion.

Sandler debuted the song in a live video performance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

[WARNING: The video below contains graphic language.]

"Doctors brought us into the world as babies/Doctors take good care of your grandma/Doctors always give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hammer/Nurses slap your arm till they find a good vein/They wear Crocs and they tell you the truth/Nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while your doctor is smoking on the roof," Sandler croons in the first verse while wearing a cap and sunglasses inside of his home.

He continues while strumming a guitar: "Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the stuff that they need/And I hope they save it soon because I'm really, really sick of my family."

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

The funnyman included a nod to physicians working around the clock in the countries that have taken the hardest beating from the virus.

"God bless Italian doctors in Italy/And all the Spanish doctors in Spain/And God bless the doctors in China/And also the Chinese doctors in America."

The father of two also painted an all-too-relatable picture of his life bunkered down at home that parents will appreciate.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"We gotta build some ventilators/And make some more masks/We've got to do it now so it all comes together/I'm teaching math to my kids and that can't be good for America."

The "Uncut Gems" actor sarcastically sings about missing embraces with his mailman before reminding citizens at home what they need to be doing to help stop the spread.

"Stay home as much as you can/Make sure to wash your hands/Make this damn thing go away/We love doctors and nurses/You're saving lives everyday."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Quarantine Song" joins Sandler's repertoire of hits including "The Thanksgiving Song," "Lunchlady Land," "Red Hooded Sweatshirt" and "The Chanukah Song."

Fallon continues to host "The Tonight Show" from his home in New York. And on Thursday night, he was the first to applaud Sandler for his new tune, dubbing it "perfection."