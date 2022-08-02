Actor Dev Patel tries to stop stabbing in Australia: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Dev Patel put his safety at risk to help stop a stabbing in Australia on Monday.

According to Australian outlet 7news, the Oscar-nominated actor was at a gas station in Adelaide, Australia, when a couple’s fight took a violent turn.

Patel, 32, reportedly tried to de-escalate the situation before the woman stabbed the man in the chest.

"Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight," a representative for Patel told 7NEWS. "The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on-site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived."

Police told the outlet that the man, 32, was rushed to the hospital and expected to survive. The woman, 34, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, the outlet reported.

A representative for Patel did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Although the "Slumdog Millionaire" star put his life at risk, a representative for the actor said there were "no heroes" in this situation.

"This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve," the rep told the outlet.

Patel and his wife, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, reside in Australia.

One of Patel’s biggest career hits was "Lion" released in 2016 where he starred alongside Nicole Kidman. Kidman, 55, played a mother who adopts her son from India after he's found on the streets of Calcutta at just 5 years old. Years later, her grown-up son, Saroo (Patel), set out to find his lost family.

Kidman was outspoken in the past about what this movie meant to her, claiming it was a "love letter" to her children.

"I can see now, for ‘Lion,' that it was important to me because I'm a mother with adopted children," she told Town & Country in 2016.

"This movie is a love letter to my children," she continued. "[My character] Sue is deeply maternal and full of unconditional love, which is beautiful."

Kidman shares two-adopted children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise: Isabella, 29, and Connor, 27.