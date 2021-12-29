Expand / Collapse search
Joe Francis ex Abbey Wilson denies she's been charged with kidnapping their children, slams 'bogus claims'

Wilson alleges Francis was physically and verbally abusive during their relationship

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Abbey Wilson denied she has been charged with kidnapping the children she shares with "Girls Gone Wild" founder Joe Francis in a statement from her lawyer to Fox News Digital.

Wilson's denial comes after TMZ reported that the model is ignoring court orders to allow Francis to see the kids. 

However, Wilson's attorney, Ronald Richards, confirmed to Fox News Digital Wednesday that Wilson is not missing, adding that a Mexican court has her current address.

Abbey Wilson has denied claims she has been charged with kidnapping the children she shares with ex Joe Francis.

Abbey Wilson has denied claims she has been charged with kidnapping the children she shares with ex Joe Francis. (Jeff Bottari/WireImage)

Francis did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"In response to the bogus claims, our client is not missing," Richards said. "The Mexican court has her address."

Richards went on to claim that Wilson has "full temporary custody" of the children she shares with ex Francis. The court documents, reported on by TMZ, allegedly claimed the children had not been seen in 10 days and that Wilson was facing a kidnapping charge in Mexico. Sources told TMZ that an Amber Alert was set to be issued, but Richards denied that claim too.

Francis alleges Wilson is refusing to acknowledge court orders to allow him to see his children, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Francis alleges Wilson is refusing to acknowledge court orders to allow him to see his children, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

"She categorically denies she has been charged with kidnapping," Richards stated. "She has full temporary custody of her children. He only has limited supervised visitation. She has retained counsel and any court papers, like in the U.S., are served on counsel of record. There is no Amber Alert or any other bulletin looking for her."

Wilson has accused Francis of being physically and verbally abusive during their relationship, and her attorney maintained those accusations in the statement to Fox News Digital on Wednesday. Richards also claimed Francis has two outstanding warrants for his arrest in Los Angeles.

Wilson's lawyer, Ronald Richards, confirmed to Fox News Digital that a Mexican court has Wilson's current address and that the model is not missing.

Wilson's lawyer, Ronald Richards, confirmed to Fox News Digital that a Mexican court has Wilson's current address and that the model is not missing. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

"He is a violent human being, and his track record proves that," Richards added in the statement. "He has a history of submitting false stories about our client. He should surrender to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department fugitive detail who has been looking to execute those outstanding bench warrants for over five years."

According to Page Six, Wilson and Francis met in 2012 and split last year. They have twin daughters. 

