Aaron Carter claims sister lied in court to 'take away my 2nd Amendment rights'

Aaron Carter says he’s “devastated” after reportedly being ordered to surrender his firearms when his sister, Angel, was granted an extended restraining order against him.

Aaron, 31, who has been locked in a public dispute with his siblings, Angel and Nick, took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to reveal to fans that his guns will be taken away and to accuse his sister of lying in court.

“I am devastated by what happened in court today," Aaron wrote on his Instagram Story. "My sister lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother [Nick Carter] to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women. I will abide by the judge's order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman. I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lives have broken my heart."

AARON CARTER ALLEGES LATE SISTER LESLIE SEXUALLY ABUSED HIM, SURRENDERS 2 FIREARMS AMID FEUD WITH BROTHER NICK

Aaron did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Aaron will be forced to stay away from his sister for an additional year and cannot possess firearms in that time, Entertainment Tonight reports. He was reportedly ordered to stay 100 yards away from Angel, her husband, their home and their respective places of work. He’s also barred from harassing or threatening them on social media in any way. The judge's ruling merely extends a previously-granted restraining order.

Aaron also posted a photo of himself high-fiving Schuman with the caption: “Yes!!! No more fake Halo’s for a year. #NoAngelo TRO IN PLACE FOR 1 more year!! @themelissaschuman.”

Aaron previously accused his older brother of sexual assault and claimed that a restraining order filed by Nick was retaliation for siding with his accusers. However, Nick denies that claim.

“Nick and his sister Angel have been trying to get Aaron the help he needs, and sought protective orders against Aaron because he is not well and they are concerned for the safety of themselves and their family,” his lawyer, Michael D. Holtz said in a statement to Fox News at the time.

According to TMZ, Aaron yelled at the judge after the hearing didn’t go his way and he was told that he was too dangerous to possess firearms. The star reportedly said he would simply go to another state to buy more guns. The outlet reports that the restraining order docs were filed in September after Aaron allegedly threatened to send hitmen after Angel. She claims she fears for herself and her husband.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Office previously told Fox News that Aaron surrendered two of his firearms to their officers on. However Aaron claimed at the time that he still had his pistol and shotgun for protection, which he’ll now have to give up.

Aaron previously posted a video to Instagram in which he showed that he purchased guns legally and was a supporter of the Second Amendment.