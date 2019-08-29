Aaron Carter defends being a gun owner: 'I fully support the Constitution and my right to bear arms'

Aaron Carter has explained his decision to become a gun owner.

Last week, the 31-year-old actor posted a video on Instagram in which he revealed that he’s the owner of a pistol and two assault rifles after he said he went through the legal process to obtain a license to own weapons.

“I finally got my gun license! I fully support the constitution and my right to bear arms,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “My father was a military policeman for 21 years and I’m inheriting over 500 curio relic firearms from 3 generations on my fathers side.”

TMZ caught up with the singer at LAX and asked about his gun ownership and his tumultuous few years that saw him in a nasty public breakup as well as receiving a handful of wellness checks by police.

After passing his background check, Carter explained that his mental stability is “infinite" and argued that he's a different person than he used to be.

“Throughout my 20s I went through bankruptcy, I went through being broke four times, I went through losing my sister,” Carter explained, with his mother at his side.

As for whether or not he feels it’s necessary for him to own firearms, both the singer and his mom agreed.

“Absolutely,” he told the gossip site. “For what reason? What do you think mom?”

“To protect yourself from crazy fans,” she added.

Carter went on to explain that he gained an understanding of firearms from his father and recounted a story in which his late dad allegedly protected their family.

“Because of what? Because of our assets and because of the children,” he explained about his gun ownership. “My father had many guns and was ready to protect... I mean, he protected our family one time when we were on a boat and we were going to get robbed by people when we were staying on an island, and he saved our lives on an island.”