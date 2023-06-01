Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'80s singer Tiffany in scary Nashville area car accident: 'Thanking the angels above'

Tiffany rose to fame with her single, 'I Think We're Alone Now'

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
The 1980s pop star Tiffany is "thanking the angels above" after a dangerous car accident.

"I'm extremely lucky and thankful because a major accident could have happened," the singer told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The statement, via her representative, also detailed the scary incident, which occurred in Nashville.

"Last week, Tiffany was driving on 65 when a tire from a truck came rolling across the highway, hit her car, and got stuck under the driver's side. The transmission is torn apart. There is front damage and the side paneling of the car was ripped completely off," the statement read.

American pop singer Tiffany, wearing a black top and a blue vest in 1989

Tiffany rose to fame in the late 1980s with her number one hit single, "I Think We're Alone Now." (arlene Hammond/Hulton Archive)

Fox News Digital reached out to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for comment.

It is unclear if Tiffany sought medical attention regarding the accident, but she alluded to there being "no complications" on her Instagram page.

"Thanking the angels above… and thank you to all who’ve reached out after my car accident... I’m feeling fine, no complications," the singer wrote. 

"Hoping they can fix my car... be safe out there guys, and thank you again for the concern & love."

Tiffany at an event

Tiffany revealed she's "feeling fine" with "no complications" after her car accident in Nashville. (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Tiffany rose to fame in the 1980s with her debut album "Tiffany," featuring her chart topping hit, "I Think We’re Alone Now."

She has continued to write and perform music, releasing several albums, including the critically acclaimed "The Color of Silence" in 2000.

80s pop star Tiffany performing in 2019

Tiffany performs at Rewind South on Aug. 17, 2019, in Henley-on-Thames, England. (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Tiffany is currently on tour with her latest album, "Shadows."

